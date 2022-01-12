FREE FLU AND COVID-19 VACCINES SATURDAY IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

January 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Free COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available Saturday, January 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Academy Middle School, 7866 Lincoln Street in Lemon Grove.

Flu shots are available for everyone age 3 and older.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone age 5 and up. Booster shots are also available for those eligible. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be provided.

No appointments are needed for the vaccine clinic offered by Champions for Health.