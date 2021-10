East County News Service

October 29, 2021 (El Cajon) – Volunteers in Medicine is offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Nov. 8 from3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1457 East Madison Ave. in El Cajon.

You can get both vaccines at the same time to protect yourself and your family in time for the holiday season, since it takes a couple of weeks for vaccines to be fully effective.

The free vaccine clinic is sponsored by Champions For Health.