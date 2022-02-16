FREE HELMETS AND BIKE DRAWINGS AT KIWANIS’ BIKE RODEO FEB. 21

By Ray Bello

February 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- You’re invited to participate in a Bike Rodeo on Monday, February 21st, President’s Day, from 9 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Grace parking lot at 2766 Navajo Rd.

Free parking will be available at the OLP church upper parking lot.

The Kiwanis Club of Fletcher Hills together with San Diego County Bicycle Coalition are sponsoring this free event open to the public.

Bring your bicycles and helmets. All ages and skills levels encouraged to attend. Ride through a series of skill-based challenges designed to enhance both your handling and your knowledge of your bicycle.

Waivers are required and will be available at the event.

Free helmets, sized mostly for children, will be distributed.

There will also be a free bicycle opportunity drawing for 10 children & five adult bicycles.

One free ticket will be given to everyone who attends between 9 and 10 a.m. The drawing will be held at 10:01 a.m.; you must be present to win.

Have fun, get a free helmet and maybe even win a free bicycle!