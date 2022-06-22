East County News Service

June 22, 2022 (San Diego) – The Caregiver Coalition of San Diego and the County of San Diego invite you to a free Lunch and Learn webinar on veterans benefits and caregiver support on Wed., June 29 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hear from Timothy Mathues, Veteran Outreach Coordinator for the Office of Military and Veteran Affairs for the County. Gain an understanding of how to assist veterans and their families with VA disability benefit claims and other support services provided by the VA, as well as learn about organizations that are often referred by the VA for those veterans and families seeking caregiver support.

