FREE MILKWEED TO ATTRACT MONARCH BUTTERFLIES IN EAST COUNTY

By Francie Murphy

July 23, 2020 (San Diego) --It is easy to bring beautiful Monarch butterflies into your San Diego backyard this summer by simply offering them the perfect meal – milkweed plants.

Anyone can learn how to start their own butterfly garden thanks to a new video out now from the University of California Master Gardener Program of San Diego County.  It only takes two and a half minutes to watch. You will get up close to caterpillars as they devour the milkweed on their way to becoming butterflies.

These beautiful creatures make the perfect house guest –you will welcome them back again and again!

San Diego Master Gardener Sommer Cartier walks the viewer though the life of a Monarch butterfly showing caterpillar eggs, mature caterpillars eating the plants, a chrysalis where caterpillars metamorphosize into Monarch butterflies and newly hatched Monarchs drying out their wings. The video is available now at:

https://www.mastergardenersd.org/video/Monarch.mp4

For questions, email help@MasterGardenerSD.org  or call the Master Gardener hotline at 858-822-6910.


