FREE PHONE CALLS AND VIDEO CALLS IN COUNTY JAILS STARTING JULY 1

East County News Service

June 11, 2021 (San Diego) - Beginning July 1, all phone calls and video calls from San Diego County Sheriff's Department Jails will be free.

Phone calls

People in custody have access to telephones in the common rooms of housing areas. Local, long-distance and international calls are free. A person can make unlimited phone calls per day. To give everyone equal opportunity to use the phone, each call will be limited to 15 minutes.

Video calls

Video calls are also free. These calls will be 30-minutes in length and must be scheduled in advance. To afford everyone the opportunity to see their loved ones, video visits are limited to two per week.

To begin the process, friends and family must create a video visitation account by clicking here. Any device (Android and iOS) or computer with internet access and webcam will work for the video visit. For more information on technical specifications, click here.

Book your appointment online a day before you plan to visit. When you reserve a video visit, you will need to provide your name, date of birth, email address and phone number.

At this time, the South Bay Detention Facility does not have video visit capability.

"We are committed to facilitating positive interactions and outcomes for the people in our custody," said Sheriff Bill Gore. "Providing free phone and video calls will go a long way in fostering strong family connections which are crucial to successful reentry."

For more information on phone, video or in-person visits, go to www.sdsheriff.gov/calls.