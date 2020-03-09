FREE SANDBAGS FOR THE STORM

Printer-friendly version
Source: County News Service
March 9, 2020 (San Diego) – With heavy rains from an atmospheric river set to douse our region over the next several days, the County is urging residents to be prepared. Mud, plants an debris washed away can clog storm drains, damage roadways and cause flooding.
You can stock up on free sandbags at these locations in the unincorporated areas, but call ahead to be sure of availability, and bring a shovel to fill the bags:
Sand and Bags
- Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024
- Julian: 3407 Highway 79, Julian, CA 92036 P:760-765-1510
- Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend; open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701
Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107
Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465
Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243
Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605
Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-9113
Bags Only
- Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
- Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
- Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
- Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001
- El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
- Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
- Mt. Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt. Laguna, CA 91948 P:619-473-8281
- Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Potrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
- Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710
- Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
