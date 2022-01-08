FREE TESTS? AS COVID SURGES, RAPID RESULTS COST UP TO $300

By Ana B. Ibarra, CalMatters

Photo: Diane Ahern swabs herself for COVID-19 at a testing site at the Long Beach Airport in Long Beach on Jan. 11, 2022. “I need to get tested every three days to be able to visit my parents at their retirement home,” Ahern said. “I’m nervous.” Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

January 14, 2022 (San Diego) - When Rebecca Santucci of Lakewood learned that her sister, Stacy, may have been exposed to COVID-19, she set out to look for a rapid test. She needed to know quickly whether their 88-year-old father was at risk.

Pharmacies had been wiped out of home test kits, and testing clinics were booked solid for at least two weeks. On Amazon, she found a set of two at-home tests for $38, but they wouldn’t arrive until next month. And anything that required waiting hours in line wouldn’t work for her sister, who has Down syndrome and anxiety.

Eventually she found a slot for a rapid antigen test at a private drive-thru clinic on the city of Lakewood’s website . But it was five days after Stacy learned of her potential exposure.

The price tag for the test: $129.

“We ended up paying the money but it killed me to do it,” Rebecca said. Stacy tested negative, so at least they finally got some peace of mind.

With the explosion of the highly transmissible omicron variant, more Californians find themselves seeking tests wherever they can find them. State and local testing sites offer free COVID-19 tests but they are swamped, forcing people to seek private pop-up clinics.

Quick results often come with hefty upfront costs: Some clinics charge nearly $300 for a rapid PCR test.

Although state and federal regulations require COVID tests to be free or covered by health insurance, people often have to pay upfront, and the amount is unaffordable for many Californians.

Those who can’t afford to pay will often have to wait hours in line at local and state free testing sites, and then sometimes wait days for the lab results.

“There is a requirement that testing be free, but there is no requirement of how fast those test results need to be returned,” said Shira Shafir, a UCLA professor of epidemiology. “With this omicron surge, some people are again waiting four to five days for those lab results and at that point those results are essentially useless.”

Adding to the demand for quick results is that certain places demand proof of testing within a time frame of 24 to 72 hours. People need them to visit nursing and senior homes , return to daycare programs or board flights to Hawaii or overseas.

