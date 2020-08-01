FREEWAY CLOSURES IN LA MESA TODAY

Printer-friendly version
August 1, 2020 (La Mesa) -- The following freeway off/on ramps and interchange will be closed as of 2:30 p.m. today due to a planned protest, the city of La Mesa announced at 1 p.m. today.:
Southbound SR 125 to Westbound Interstate 8 Interchange
El Cajon Boulevard offramp from Interstate 8 Westbound
Jackson Boulevard onramp to Westbound Interstate 8
Spring Street offramp from Eastbound Interstate 8
Anyone planning to visit the La Mesa area should plan accordingly and may experience traffic delays.
