FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY AT SPACEBAR CAFÉ AND WINE BISTRO SEPT. 23

East County News Service

September 22, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Seven comedians will perform this Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro in La Mesa. The café hosts comedy shows on the fourth Friday each month.

There is no cover and no minimum. A wide range of foods, beers and wines are available for purchase.

This month’s comic relief will be provided by Chris Clobber, Kristy Guy, Elide Pantoli, Scott Blumen, Elie Rickler, Ron Donoho, Toni Torquato and Gene Levin.

Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro is located at 7454 University Ave., La Mesa, CA.