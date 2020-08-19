FRIDAY NIGHT FISHING FUN RETURNS AT LAKE JENNINGS

East County News Service

August 19, 2020 (Lakeside) – Lake Jennings is now open every Friday night from 3 p.m. to midnight for “Friday night fishing.” The lake was recently stocked with 3,000 pounds of catfish.

Boat rentals will be available (but not boat launches Aug. 21-23). Full-sized lanterns are required after 8 p.m. and entry gates will close at 10 p.m.

What's the catch? With the return of night fishing, catfish catches were plentiful this week! According a newsletter sent by Lake Jennings, “They were being reeled in all over the lake on Friday night. Fishermen were using dip bait with sponge hooks, as well as the old reliable mackerel and chicken livers. Garlic nightcrawlers were also working. The bass bite has been consistent all summer. Fishermen reported catching bass near the reeds before big rock and off of the t-dock. They were biting on watermelon Senkos and Aaron's morning dawn Roboworms. Bluegill and sunfish were also biting this weekend. A piece of nightcrawler, wax worms or meal worms were the preferred bait. Our rangers recommend after tying the hook on the end of your line, bait your hook and place one BB split shot above the hook.”

Here are more tips: “Cast out and let the line drop to the bottom, then reel up two or three feet from the bottom above the grass line and wait for the bite! Sometimes tipping the pole up and down can generate a bite.”

You can fish from shore, or rent a boat or a kayak. But launches for private boats or privately owned kayaks will not be available Aug. 21-23 due to concrete being poured and curing for a new dock.

Conditions: The water temperature is 80 degrees. For an up-to-date weather forecast in Lakeside click HERE. Helix Water District is pulling 16-18 million gallons of water from the lake per day. The level will go down about 10 vertical feet from July 31 for about a month. Please be mindful of changing shorelines.

Lake COVID Regulations: Only one family unit in the bait shop at a time and everyone must wear a mask both in line and in the bait shop. Hand washing facilities are available at the bathrooms adjoining the bait shop. Please maintain social distancing at all times. Card payment is preferred.

Camping: You can also camp overnight at Lake Jennings campground by making a reservation.

Find more information at https://lakejennings.org/.