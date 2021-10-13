FROST, FREEZING TEMPERATURES TONIGHT IN MOUNTAINS AND DESERTS: SEVERE FIRE WEATHER FRIDAY

By Miriam Raftery

October 13, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – From one extreme to another, San Diego’s mountains and high deserts will have frost and freezing temperatures tonight, followed by Santa Ana winds Thursday and near-critical fire weather on Friday.

Low temperatures tonight and early tomorrow morning could dip into the mid-20s in the mountains and as low as the mid-30s in the high desert.

By Friday, low humidity, temperatures up to the low 90s and gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour will combine for “near critical fire conditions,” says National Weather Service forecaster James Brotherton.

Warm temperatures will continue on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday could bring foggy conditions across the county, with heavy fog along coastal areas.