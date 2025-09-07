Frosted Faces Foundation opens Community Veterinary Center to care for senior dogs and cats

Adopt a senior pet and receive free veterinary services

East County News Service

September 7, 2025 (Ramona) -- Frosted Faces Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping senior animals and the people who love them, unveiled its new Community Veterinary Center next door to the organization’s rescue facility at 1448 Pine Street in Ramona.

Realizing that senior animals face many barriers to adoption, including medical needs, Kelly and Andrew Smíšek established Frosted Faces Foundation to address these challenges through innovative programs that provide veterinary care and support services to help the community care for aging pets. Families adopting with Frosted Faces Foundation are eligible to receive a number of veterinary services cost-free when provided through the organization’s on-site clinic.

View adoptable senior pets: https://frostedfacesfoundation.org/available-frosted-faces

You can even take a senior pet on a vacation with you, to enrich such as through hiking or camping—and even get paid for some expenses.

The Frosted Faces Foundation Veterinary Center builds on more than a decade of commitment to the welfare of senior animals.

Since 2014, Frosted Faces Foundation has helped place nearly 4,000 dogs and cats with families and has provided more than $10 million of quality medical care and support services to their growing community.

“By reducing financial burdens, including vet care, Frosted Faces Foundation makes it possible for more families to welcome senior pets into their homes, keeping them healthy, happy and loved,” said Chief Executive Officer Kelly Smíšek. “This clinic is not just about rescuing pets – it’s really about keeping families together and ensuring senior pets receive the specialized care they deserve.”

While the stand-alone clinic opening today is new, free medical care such as comprehensive annual exams, diagnostics, chronic illness management and even soft tissue and dental surgeries, has been taking place at Frosted Faces Foundation for 11 years and counting.

In 2024, Frosted Faces Foundation

Provided 5,848 exams

Took 1,506 X-rays

Completed 842 senior blood panels

Performed 441 surgeries, ranging from routine mass removals to lifesaving splenectomies

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Smíšek explained, “Recognizing the rising costs of medical care, we opened a temporary clinic within our existing facility in 2021 to allow us to deliver quality vet care for our growing population of senior animals while wisely managing our limited resources. In the last year alone, we believe we have saved over $1 million in medical costs and have also grown our team’s understanding and management of both common and uncommon senior animal ailments.”

In addition to rescue and veterinary services, Frosted Faces Foundation offers several research-based and community-informed programs designed to keep pets out of shelters and with the people who love them. Examples include:

Seniors for Seniors, a program that pairs adopters 65 years and older with organization volunteers who provide services such as transporting pets to appointments, ordering prescriptions or shopping for food and other supplies, helping more senior people benefit from senior dog companionship

Safety Net Boarding to provide up to 90 days of free temporary boarding for pets whose families are facing hospitalization or other hardship, giving owners the reassurance that their pets will be safe until they are able to reunite

Frosted Funding , which provides families with an average grant of $500 to support veterinary care, food, supplies, training and emergency costs, helping to prevent shelter relinquishment or economic euthanasia

Final Wish, a program that enables families to plan for the lifelong care of their pets in the event of their death or prolonged illness, offering peace of mind that beloved companions will never face an uncertain fate

Frosted Faces Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that rescues, advocates for and provides medical care to senior dogs and cats. Since its founding in 2014, Frosted Faces Foundation has saved nearly 4,000 senior pets and provided more than $10 million in veterinary care and support services through innovative, community-informed programs designed to keep families – including their pets – together and thriving.