FULL CLOSURE OF STATE ROUTE 94 EAST FROM SAN DIEGO TO LEMON GROVE ON SATUDAY

All lanes of eastbound SR-94 from I-805 to SR-125 closed 5 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Source: Caltrans

May 13, 2021 (San Diego) -- This week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $1.5 billion investment over the next three years for litter collection, community engagement and support of local artists to beautify California’s highways and main streets. His announcement comes as Caltrans crews prepare for the third consecutive closure and cleanup along State Route 94 (SR-94) this weekend. These efforts are consistent with the goals in Governor Newsom's California Comeback Plan to clean California.

All lanes of eastbound of SR-94 from Interstate 805 (I-805) to State Route (SR-125) will close Saturday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., motorists are advised to give themselves extra time to reach their destination. The closure also includes the connector ramps and on-ramps within the work zone area. Motorists may use the following detours:

Eastbound SR-94 Full Freeway Closure from I-805 to SR-125: From eastbound SR-94, take the southbound I-805 connector ramp, to eastbound State Route 54 (SR-54), to northbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-94.

Northbound I-805 connector to eastbound SR-94: Continue northbound on I-805 to the northbound State Route 15 ramp, to the eastbound I-8 connector ramp, continue on eastbound I-8 to the southbound SR-125 connector ramp, to eastbound SR-94.

Southbound I-805 connector to eastbound SR-94: Continue on southbound I-805 to the eastbound SR-54 connector ramp, to northbound to northbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-94.

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like Caltrans District 11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11 for news related to state transportation in San Diego and Imperial counties.