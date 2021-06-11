FULL FREEWAY CLOSURES OF STATE ROUTE 94 IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

June 11, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- Caltrans announces full nighttime closures on State Route 94 (SR-94) in Spring Valley Sunday to Wednesday and lane closures on Thursday from 10 until 5 in the morning. The closures are needed so that crews can safely complete pavement work, drainage improvements and Americans-with-Disabilities-Act- compliant curb ramp upgrades.

Upcoming closures and detours are as follows:

Sunday— Westbound SR-94 closed from Kenwood Drive to Spring Street: Detour Kenwood Drive north to Campo Road west, to Spring Street, to westbound SR-94 and northbound/southbound State Route 125 (SR-125).

Lanes may be closed at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp and the eastbound SR-94/Avocado Boulevard on- and off-ramps.

Monday—Eastbound SR-94 closed at Spring Street to Kenwood Drive: Detour to Spring Street, south to Campo Road, east to Kenwood Drive, south to eastbound SR-94.

Lanes may be closed at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp and the eastbound SR-94/Avocado Boulevard on- and off-ramps.

Tuesday— Eastbound SR-94 closed from Kenwood Drive to Sweetwater Springs Boulevard: Detour at Kenwood Drive, travel north to Campo Road, then east to Sweetwater Springs Boulevard south then take northbound State Route 54 (SR-54)/Jamacha Boulevard to eastbound SR-94.

Lanes may be closed at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp and the eastbound SR-94/Avocado Boulevard on- and off-ramps.

Wednesday— Eastbound SR-94 closed from Avocado Boulevard/Calavo Drive to SR-54/Jamacha Boulevard: Detour at Sweetwater Springs Boulevard south to northbound SR-54/Jamacha Boulevard to eastbound SR-94.

Thursday— Westbound/eastbound SR-94 lane closures at SR-54/Jamacha Boulevard intersections: One lane in each direction will remain open.

Detour signs will be posted.

Nearby residents may hear construction noise including backup alarms during work activities. Construction crews will minimize noise as much as possible.

Caltrans reminds drivers to pay attention to construction signs on the roadway and to always Be Work Zone Alert.

The work schedule is subject to change based on traffic incidents, weather conditions, or construction related issues.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.