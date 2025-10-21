Full Moon Walk in Anza Borrego’s South Palm Wash Nov. 5

East County News Service

October 21, 2025 (Anza Borrego)—You’re invited to walk by the light of a full moon in Anza Borrego Desert State Park’s South Palm Canyon Wash on November 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. The hike will be led by Mike McElhatton, education director at the Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Association (ABDNHA).

“Experience the unique and serene beauty of moonlight on the canyon walls as we take a 1.5-mile walk through South Palm Wash,” the invitation states.

This is mostly a fairly easy walk, with a few moderate areas that require “big steps” on inclines. Meet at the ABDNA library and carpool from there. A flashlight, water, and good hiking shoes are required.

There is a limit of 22 people for this free hike. The activity will be cancelled if cloud cover limits the moonlight.

To reserve space, call the Nature Center at 760-767-3098.

View more ABDHNA events.