FUND ESTABLISHED BY REALTORS WILL HELP SERVICE MEMBERS IMPACTED BY USS BONHOMME RICHARD FIRE: SAILORS SUFFERED INJURIES, DISPLACEMENT, AND LOSS OF BELONGINGS

East County News Service

Photo via U.S. Navy, by MC3 Christina Ross

July 18, 2020 (San Diego) -- The Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is collecting funds to assist service members impacted by the recent fire onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard docked at Naval Base San Diego. In addition to the service members who received minor injuries, many others have been displaced and lost personal items as a result of the fire.

The Ambassadors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established by SDAR to benefit communities in need, including providing housing tools and resources for military and veterans. Carla Farley, President of the Ambassadors Foundation Board and 2020 SDAR President, announced the initiative to purchase gift cards and related items for service members affected by the disastrous fire.

“Our mission at the Ambassadors Foundation is to strengthen our community,” said Farley. “As REALTORS® and community ambassadors, we believe in supporting others. The San Diego region has one of the largest and strongest military and veteran communities in the country, and we’re not at our best unless our military and veterans are at their best.”

BROKER PARTNERSHIPS

Farley announced that Coldwell Banker West Foundation and Donna Wilson Schempp, broker, have partnered with the Ambassadors Foundation with major donations to this effort.

Broker Partnerships are being sought at the following levels:

$1,000 – Master Chief

$500 – Senior Chief

$250 – Petty Officer

All contributions will be used to support service members impacted by the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard. Individual donations are being requested at the following giving levels:

$10 – Ambassador Contribution

$35 – Personal Essentials Contribution

$75 – Clothing Replenishment Contribution

$100 – Service Member Support Contribution