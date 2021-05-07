FUNDRAISER TO HELP VALENZUELA FAMLY THAT LOST HOME IN SOUTHERN FIRE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

May 7, 2021 (San Diego's East County) - The Southern Fire burned some 5200 acres May 1st through 3rd, forcing evacuations in Mason Valley and Butterfield Ranch. The wildfire destroyed three structures, including Eduardo and Priscilla Valenzuela’s ranch home

The family narrowly escaped with their children ages 10, 5 and 2 years old.  The fire moved so quickly that the family of five could only salvage one bag of belongings before firefighters escorted them to safety, and lost everything else, except their horses that were set free and several barn cats that also survived.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help the Valenzuela family.

Javier Flores, who set up the fundraiser, says, “Were glad they made it safely out but now would like to ask for help from the community and friends to restore their peace of mind,” adding, “Thank you and God bless our firefighters. 

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/home-ranch-destroyed-from-southern-fire-in-julian?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon