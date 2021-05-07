FUNDRAISER TO HELP VALENZUELA FAMLY THAT LOST HOME IN SOUTHERN FIRE

East County News Service

May 7, 2021 (San Diego's East County) - The Southern Fire burned some 5200 acres May 1st through 3rd, forcing evacuations in Mason Valley and Butterfield Ranch. The wildfire destroyed three structures, including Eduardo and Priscilla Valenzuela’s ranch home.

The family narrowly escaped with their children ages 10, 5 and 2 years old. The fire moved so quickly that the family of five could only salvage one bag of belongings before firefighters escorted them to safety, and lost everything else, except their horses that were set free and several barn cats that also survived.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help the Valenzuela family.

Javier Flores, who set up the fundraiser, says, “Were glad they made it safely out but now would like to ask for help from the community and friends to restore their peace of mind,” adding, “Thank you and God bless our firefighters.”

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/home-ranch-destroyed-from-southern-fire-in-julian?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer