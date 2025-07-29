FUNDRAISING SITE AIMS TO HELP BORREGO SPRINGS WOMAN WHO LOST HOME TO FIRE

By Miriam Raftery

July 29, 2025 (Borrego Springs) – When a fire engulfed her home in Borrego Springs on July 24, Cherie Bianco, a hairdresser and yoga teacher, lost everything – her home, her car, clothing and other belongings, and even her beloved pet dog and cats.

Though she has insurance, “her coverage is very limited and will not come close to replacing all that she’s lost,” says her daughter, Maria Bianco, who has set up a GoFundMe page to help her mother secure temporary housing, clothing and basic household needs as she struggles to rebuild her life.

“It took 12 firetrucks and 75 firetrucks working until 2 a.m. to help stop the flames from spreading,” Maria Bianco says. “Two neighbors also acted heroically, using their own hoses to help stop the flames from spreading. We’re so grateful for their courage and quick action.”

Cherie Bianco has lived in Borrego Springs since 2019, drawn to the beauty and slower pace of living in an international dark sky community.

“My mom is a proud and self-sufficient person who would never ask for help on her own, but this loss is overwhelming,” her daughter says.