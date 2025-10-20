Funeral procession for fallen LMPD Officer Lauren Craven October 28

La Mesa officials say to expect major traffic delays La Mesa officials say to expect major traffic delays

East County News Service

Oct. 25, 2025 (La Mesa) -- A funeral procession is planned for fallen La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven starting at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Craven, 25, was killed in the line of duty on October 20, 2025, after being struck by a drunk driver while assisting at another crash scene on Interstate 8. She was returning from the San Diego Central Jail when she came upon a collision involving several vehicles.

Craven stopped to render aid to the drivers involved in the initial crash, but w hile assisting, a 38-year-old man, who has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, struck Craven with his car. She died at the scene, along with 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris, one of the drivers from the first crash.

The procession, for law enforcement and family members only, is scheduled to depart from Snapdragon Stadium in Missioin Valley and will proceed northbound on Interstate 15, head to eastbound state Route 52, southbound state Rout 125, eastbound state Route 94 and nd eastbound Campo Road to Skyline Church at 11330 Campo Road.

The procession is expected to include more than 700 vehicles. Motorists in these areas should expect road closures and major traffic delays throughout the morning.