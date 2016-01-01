East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 18, 2026 (San Diego County) — The thunder of hooves isn’t just coming from local rfarms and anches this week; it’s the sound of the Year of the Fire Horse.

Lunar New Year festivities -- some of which will last all year long -- are trotting through the region.

The 2026 celebrations carry a rare significance. This is the first "Fire Horse" element since 1966. Fire Horse years traditionally symbolize a period of high energy, bold transformation and spirited movement.

In Chinese astrology, the Horse represents freedom and speed, but the Fire element adds a layer of "yang" energy. It is considered a year for "burning away the old" to make room for breakthroughs.

East County is making its own unique path in the Fire Horse year with cultural galas, casino spectacles and a fiery opportunity to help local animals.

One of the most fitting way to celebrate the Year of the Horse is by supporting equine care. And Horses of Tir Na Nog , the nonprofit sanctuary in Alpine, has announced a "Happy Year of the Horse" initiative.

The sanctuary announced a $55,000 matching gift challenge for their monthly giving program, "Feed Posse." The rare match, available through Feb. 5, 2027, will double the donations of new Feed Posse members while current me mbers who increase their monthly gift will also see that increase matched dollar-for-dollar.

"This match will run throughout the entire Year of the Horse," said Horses of Tir Na Nog co-founder Amy Pat Rigney.

Rigney said that with monthly feed costs often exceeding $15,000, the $55,000 match ensures that the sanctuary's residents receive the high-quality care they deserve during their zodiac year.

Local festivities: where to celebrate

Poway Center for the Performing Arts : The American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation Lunar New Year Gala remains a regional highlight.

On Feb. 21, the Poway stage will come alive with traditional Chinese dance, martial arts and folk music designed to welcome the "spirit of the horse" with professional artistry.

Sycuan Hotel & Casino: Look for traditional Lion Dances weaving through the casino floor and specialized menus at Pink Buddha, the casino's Pan-Asian restaurant. Look for traditional Lion Dances weaving through the casino floor and specialized menus at Pink Buddha, the casino's Pan-Asian restaurant.

Barona & Viejas: Both resorts are featuring Year of the Horse-themed promotions and festive décor to bring "Fire Horse" luck to their guests. Both resorts are featuring Year of the Horse-themed promotions and festive décor to bring "Fire Horse" luck to their guests.

Pala Casino: Resort is displaying festive decorations, and is scheduled to have a firecracker blessing/lion dancers starting at 3 p.m., on Feb. 21.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido: The venue serves as a cultural hub this month, hosting performances that highlight the 5,000-year history of Chinese heritage through dance and music. The venue serves as a cultural hub this month, hosting performances that highlight the 5,000-year history of Chinese heritage through dance and music.

Libraries: Lion dances will be performed at the San Carlos area library at 2 p.m. and at the College-Rolando branch at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21. Lion dances will be performed at the San Carlos area library at 2 p.m. and at the College-Rolando branch at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Understanding the Year of the Fire Horse

While the celebrations are in full swing, the 2026 Lunar New Year carries a rare weight, since Fire Horse years are so rare.

In Chinese and Vietnamese astrology, 12 zodiac animals cycle through five elements: metal, wood, water, fire or earth.

While the Horse returns every 12 years, the specific Fire Horse combination is a 60-year rarity. Determined by the lunisolar calendar, the new year typically begins on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In this tradition, the Horse represents freedom and speed, while the Fire element adds "yang" energy — a time for "burning away the old" to make room for breakthroughs.

Lunar New Year’s roots in the United States date back to Feb. 1, 1851, when businessman and Chinese immigrant Norman Asing (Sang Yuen) hosted the first recorded celebration in San Francisco.