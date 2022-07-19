GAS PRICES FALLING IN REGION

East County News Service

July 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in San Diego County has dropped for 33 consecutive days, falling 49.5 cents per gallon since May 13 according to figures from the Automobile Association of America (AAA) and the Oil Price Information Service. The current price averages just under $5.88 per gallon of self-serve gas, though far lower prices are available at some outlets. At Costco in Santee this week, the price dipped to $4.99 per gallon. Sycuan also had prices hovering close to $5 per gallon.

Gas prices are still significantly, around a dollar and a half, from a year ago, however, fueled largely by a worldwide gas price increase driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which disrupted global fuel supplies.

California has among the highest gas prices nationally, with the national average $4.52 per gallon. National prices also dropped by 49.5 cents a gallon during the past 34 days.

Gas prices are projected to continue to drop, according to the AAA.

Aiming to provide some relief to consumers, President Joe Biden has recommended a temporary federal gas tax reduction of 18 cents per gallon California legislators and Governor Gavin Newsom have gone further, approving a budget that includes inflation relief checks for consumers. The payments would range from $200 to $1,050 depending on income and household size; consumers are expected to receive the payments somewhere between October and January.