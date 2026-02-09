GCCCD receives Congressional funding to strengthen pipeline to better paying jobs for working adults in East County San Diego

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District and Foundation receive $655,000 in federal budget to expand support to low-income and underemployed adults

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

February 9, 2026 (El Cajon) - Last week, upon approval of the most recent Congressional budget bill, the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District and the Foundation for Grossmont and Cuyamaca Colleges were included to receive $655,000 for the District’s Pathways for Adults to Career Training (PACT) program to expand efforts in East County to upskill low-income adults, and to upgrade Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges’ Child Development Centers and Basic Needs Programs.

For the past several years, Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges have been implementing new programs and alternative methods of recruiting and training new students, particularly adult learners. These new and innovative approaches under the PACT program, have led to an enrollment increase of nearly 700 new students at the colleges.

Last spring, the Foundation approached Senator Adam Schiff seeking additional funds to strengthen and expand the program’s efforts. Senator Schiff included the request in his congressionally directed spending in the federal budget. This is the first congressional appropriation received by the Foundation or the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.

“This funding strengthens our ability to serve the residents and businesses in East County,” said Chancellor Lynn Neault. “By removing barriers to higher education, we are helping East County residents build brighter futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The funding includes support for the District’s PACT program which connects low-income and underemployed individuals in East County San Diego to English courses and workforce training at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. The program was started three years ago with the goal of reaching a variety of adult learners, and connecting them to higher education, in order to prepare them for better paying local and regional jobs and careers. The project has been highly successful, with hundreds of new students enrolling to strengthen their English and workforce skills.

Both Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges offer outstanding short-term workforce training programs leading to high-wage careers, including drone operations, water technology, geographic information systems (GIS), applied A.I., and cybersecurity. The funding for these programs will help more local students qualify for local careers, which in turn, will strengthen the regional economy.

Through PACT, the District has enhanced partnerships with local elementary schools and nonprofit organizations such as the East County Transitional Living Center and Crisis House. With this new support, the program will reach even more community partners, which will increase collaboration to create more opportunities for residents and students who want to build a promising career and future.

Additional funds in the appropriation will go to upgrade equipment at both Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges’ Child Development Centers and Basic Needs Centers. The Foundation expects to reach an additional 500 new students with this support.

For more information about the Pathways for Adults to Career Training (PACT) program, visit https://www.gcccd.edu/pact/index.php.

The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District includes Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges, which offer hundreds of degree and certificate programs, including Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Advanced/Basic Certificates. The District is the largest provider of higher education and job training in East County, and is a top transfer pathway to San Diego State University. The colleges lead the way in developing educational programs, classes and services that meet the needs of the community of learners, and prepare students to meet changing community and workforce needs, while advancing social justice and economic mobility. Learn more and enroll at www.gcccd.edu/enroll.