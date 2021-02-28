GEICO OPENS OFFICE IN SANTEE TO SERVE EAST COUNTY CUSTOMERS

East County News Service

February 28, 2021 (Santee) -- GEICO has opened a new local office at 70 Town Center Parkway, Suite B in Santee, California. Justin Hall will lead a team of licensed agents at the new location.

Hall, an insurance industry veteran with 20 years of experience, has strong ties to GEICO. He worked at the company’s corporate office near San Diego for 13 years and was repeatedly recognized as a top-tier sales agent.

Hall and his staff members—Alicia Corona-Bennett, Holly Hall, Genieva Clark, Jose Barrera and Cade Baker—can help customers purchase car insurance, as well as coverage for homeowners, renters, condos, RVs, motorcycles, boats, umbrella, identity protection, jewelry, commercial auto insurance and more.

The Santee local office also has bilingual staff members and is proud to serve the Spanish-speaking community.

“Santee is a family-oriented community, and we look forward to building a long-term relationship with our customers so that we can continue to meet their insurance needs as they change over time,” Hall said. “Our team will use their expertise to find the best coverage at a competitive price for every customer who works with us.”

GEICO agents in the Santee local office also look to bring savings to policyholders through multi-policy and special association and alumni discounts. For example, alumni from San Diego State, USC, Cal State and University of California campuses may qualify for additional savings.

Active duty military members stationed at Miramar Air Station as well as veterans living in the area may also qualify for more savings through GEICO’s military discount.

GEICO's Santee local office is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Customers who plan to visit the office in person must wear a mask upon entering the lobby. All staff members wear a mask when meeting with customers. To get a quote or learn more about GEICO's Santee local office, visit https://www.geico.com/insurance-agents/california/san-diego/justin-hall/ or call (619) 219-6600.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.