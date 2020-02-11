GET A BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING AND SCORE A DEAL ON GULLS TICKETS

By José A. Álvarez , County of San Diego Communications Office

February 11, 2020 (San Diego) -- When was the last time you had your blood pressure checked? If it’s been a while, this month might be a good time to turn your attention to this matter of the heart.

On Valentine’s Day, residents can get their blood pressure checked for free at any of about 450 locations across San Diego County, the U.S. and Mexico for Love Your Heart Day . Many faith-based organizations are getting in on the action by hosting blood pressure checks Feb. 11-16.

As an incentive to get people to take charge of their health, the San Diego Gulls will be offering a 27% discount on tickets to people who get their blood pressure checked. The Gulls are a partner of Live Well San Diego , the County’s vision for healthy, safe and thriving residents and communities.

Residents can call 2-1-1 or go to loveyourheartsd.org for the nearest screening location. Locations include fire stations, libraries, community centers, health clinics, houses of worship, businesses and County facilities, among others. Hours for each screening site vary.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second-leading cause of death in San Diego County. Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and a family history of heart disease can put someone at greater risk of heart disease.

Last year, more than 43,000 people got their blood pressure checked at Love Your Heart sites in the United States and Mexico.

Photo, link , right: San Diegans from a variety of backgrounds explain how high blood pressure has affected themselves or loved ones.