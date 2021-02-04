GET A HEAD START ON SPRING GARDENING AT MASTER GARDENER VIRTUAL SEMINAR MARCH 20

East County News Service

February 4, 2021 (San Diego) -- Wondering what plants make the most sense for San Diego gardens this year? Want to grow magnificent roses and stunning succulents in the same backyard? Tired of losing your fruits and vegetables to bugs and hungry wildlife? Then master the art of gardening San Diego style with the UCCE Master Gardener Program of San Diego County at a virtual Spring Seminar “Learn, Plant, Grow!” on Saturday, March 20, 2021 starting online at 9:00 a.m.

For only $35, you can watch 13 presentations from noted landscape designers, garden authors and horticulture experts on ways to grow beautiful gardens with little water while controlling pests and attracting native bees and other pollinators. And a focus on healthy gardening will explore ways to protect your skin from too much time outdoors. Special workshops will demonstrate how to grow and cook with herbs, craft garden art and grow California native plants. In addition, tools, garden art and hand-made birdhouses will be for sale. All presentations will be available online until midnight on March 28.

Registration opens February 1, 2021 and full details can be found at www.MasterGardenerSD.org.