GET YOUR BOOTS ON FOR DESCANSO DAYS ON JUNE 4

East County News Service

May 6, 2022 (Descanso) – You’re invited to don your cowboy attire for Descanso Days. The annual fair and parade will take place on June 4, with the parade rolling out at 9 a.m. The fair and live music begin at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

The fair takes place at 24536 Viejas Grade Road at the historic town hall in Descanso. Be sure to arrive early, since the road closes for the parade.

Preorder reservations for the fair online at www.DescansoTownHall.org. There are options for individual and family packs, as well as a chance to win raffle prizes.