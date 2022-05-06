GET YOUR BOOTS ON FOR DESCANSO DAYS ON JUNE 4

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

May 6, 2022 (Descanso) – You’re invited to don your cowboy attire for Descanso Days. The annual fair and parade will take place on June 4, with the parade rolling out at 9 a.m.  The fair and live music begin at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

The fair takes place at 24536 Viejas Grade Road at the historic town hall in Descanso. Be sure to arrive early, since the road closes for the parade.

Preorder reservations for the fair online at www.DescansoTownHall.org.   There are options for individual and family packs, as well as a chance to win raffle prizes.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon