Gifts and love from The Karen Cooper Foundation for dogs at the San Diego Humane Society

Photo from The Karen Cooper Foundation gift sharing for dogs courtesy San Diego Humane Society Photo from The Karen Cooper Foundation gift sharing for dogs courtesy San Diego Humane Society

East County News Service

Dec. 9, 2025 (San Diego) -- Christmas arrived a few weeks early for more than 600 dogs at the San Diego Humane Society

Thanks to the generosity of The Karen Cooper Foundation , on Tuesday, Dec. 9, every dog under the SDHS' care received a special holiday toy and treat to lift their spirits while they wait for a loving, forever home.

Members of The Karen Cooper Foundation, including Bob Cooper and his daughter, Michele Cooper, were able to spread holiday joy through their donations at the SDHS's main campus on Gaines Street.

The Karen Cooper Foundation was established in honor of Karen Cooper, whose compassion for animals continues to inspire acts of kindness. Karen Cooper's husband, Bob Cooper, created the foundation to c elebrate Karen’s life and love for animals. The foundation now b rings holiday joy to dogs waiting for homes while r aising awareness about the importance of pet adoption.

Many years ago, Karen Cooper had asked her husband what happens with the dogs at a local shelter on Christmas morning. Realizing it would be very much like any other day for them, the two of them decided to make it a special day for the dogs, and to do so for years to come.

Karen Cooper tragically lost her life in 2023 when a truck overturned on a transition ramp from Interstate 805 to state Route 52, dropping cement bags onto the roadway below. Bob Cooper, who was driving with his wife as a passenger, survived, and has since dedicated himself to keeping Karen’s loving spirit alive through this annual tradition.

Now in its third year partnering with San Diego Humane Society, The Karen Cooper Foundation continues to expand its reach.

In 2024, the foundation donated holiday gifts to more than 4,000 dogs across 26 shelters. This year, it will deliver toys to more than 8,000 dogs in 56 shelters — spreading Karen’s legacy of love even further.

The San Diego Humane Society’s scope of social responsibility goes beyond adopting animals. The nonprofit offer programs that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty and neglect, provide medical care, educate the community and serve as a safety net for all pet families.

Serving San Diego County since 1880, San Diego Humane Society has its main hub in San Diego but also has a campus in El Cajon as well as spots in Escondido, Oceanside and Ramona and San Diego.