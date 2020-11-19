GIFTS FROM THE EAST: SPECIAL 2020 EDITION

By Miriam Raftery

November 19, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – This holiday shopping season amid a pandemic, we’ve scoured the shops and online stores across San Diego’s East County to find our recommendations for gift items unique to our region. Our picks include many artisan and locally hand-crafted treasures, farm-fresh humanely raised foods, delicious sweet treats, warm and stylish wearables, and gifts that benefit local nonprofits including a wildlife sanctuary. This year, we’ve chosen many places offering online ordering as well as locations allowing ample social distancing.

GROSSMONT PUBLIC MARKET

Located in Grossmont Center at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, the new Grossmont Public Market (photo, top) is our favorite new retail find of the season. The store features a wealth of gift items all hand-crafted by local artisans. Examples include gemstone-studded cutting boards, inlaid wooden plant holders, dolls in international costumes, colorful clothing, jewelry, nonperishable food items, plants and more. The store has no website, but it’s located in the mall across from Macy’s.

OASIS CAMEL DAIRY

Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona is offering gift certificates for private family/household camel encounters—a wonderful way to brighten a child’s holiday season. Their online gift shop also has such indulgent items as camel milk bath and body products, camel milk chocolates, and more. Remember the gifts of the wisemen who came on camels? You can evoke the ambience with camel milk soaps scented with frankincense and myrrh.

https://cameldairy.com/