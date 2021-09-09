GILLIAM GALLERY HOSTS FESTIVAL OF SUNFLOWERS POP-UP ART SHOW OCTOBER 2 IN JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS

Monthly bazaar and street market also set for same datea

By Rebecca Person

September 9, 2021 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Festival of Sunflowers is an annual exhibit featuring the work of a handful of local artists. This year, the event hosted by Gilliam Gallery at 44555 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs will be held October 2 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

The following artists will be displaying their works at the Festival of Sunflowers:

Kirk Gilliam’s unique sculptured wonders made from recycled hardware and electrical wiring bring new life to cast off junk. His pieces have won accolades at the Del Mar County Fair.

Nature Photographer Greg Curran has turned his passion for hiking with local Jacumba Hikers into a brilliant photographic journey which he shares with the community.

Debra Alison, photographer, Gabrielle Schultz, beadwork, Charlotte Hickock, creator of charming watercolor shadow boxes, Rebecca Person, pine needle basket maker, Linda Churchill, landscape artist will also share their creations.

A lso on October 2 in Jacumba, the monthly Bathhouse Bazaar/Street Market with collectibles, crafts, tools, music, food, jewelry, clothing and more will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jacumba’s famous Bathhouse downtown and newly restored Lake Jacumba.

Free kayaks are available at the lake, located across the street from Gilliam Gallery.