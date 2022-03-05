GIRL SCOUTS OFFERED TO SPEAK IN LA MESA AT AAUW MEETING MARCH 12

East County News Service

March 5, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On March 12 at 10 a.m., the La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women will welcome Michelle Mullen, Chief Mission Delivery Officer of the San Diego Girl Scouts at their general meeting. The topic for the presentation is Girl Scouts Today: Mission and Design.

Mullen oversees the team that ensures that girls and volunteers are inspired by, and engaged with, the Girl Scout mission. The team recruits and engages members and supports troops and service units so all Girl Scouts can develop into strong leaders. It implements local and national programs in STEM, outdoor, entrepreneurship, and life skills, ensuring those programs are relevant and meaningful to girls in K-12.

Mullen will share the vision and direction for a new generation in scouting incorporating STEM education and areas for interaction with the local AAUW branch.

She is the former executive VP at AVID Center, a national education nonprofit. She developed and executed program resources, professional learning, and implementation support systems so schools could close opportunity and expectations gaps for students. She also spent 16 years as an educator at CSU San Marcos and several high schools.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in education from the University of San Diego. She and her husband, both San Diego natives, raised two daughters who are lifetime Girl Scouts.

Social half hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a short business meeting to begin at 10:00. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Foothills United Methodist Church 4031 Avocado Blvd in La Mesa, in King Hall.

La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been engaged in “equity for all” efforts since the 1950’s and is one of the largest branches in the state. AAUW empowers women and girls by advocating for more women in leadership positions, closing the gender pay gap and preventing sexual harassment and discrimination. They support girls entering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers. For more information about this organization, go to https://lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net/. New members are always welcomed and do not need to be invited to attend a meeting.