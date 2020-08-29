GIVE INPUT ON FIXING UP THE NEIGHBORHOOD

By Tracy DeFore

The County is asking residents and nonprofits working in the unincorporated areas for ideas on how to improve their communities.

Those ideas may qualify for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The federal entitlement grant program provides annual grants to states, cities and counties. Applications for County CDBG funds are being accepted now through Dec. 1.

In past years, the funds were used to improve local youth and senior centers, parks, streets, drainage systems, accessibility issues and fire facilities.

Proposed projects must benefit low- and moderate-income residents, align with the County’s Consolidated Plan and support the goals of:

Increasing the availability of affordable, supportive and livable housing

Improving the quality, safety, accessibility and walkability of communities; or

Increasing and maintaining accessible, available and supportive homeless shelters and services.

The County will be hosting three virtual community forum sessions for feedback on how best to use CDBG dollars.

Due to current public health orders, the Annual Plan Community Forums will be hosted on the WebEx platform.

They will take place at:

10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31

1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1

5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2

Instructions and details on how to join each session are available online at SDHCD.org.

The meetings will also provide general information about the following programs:

HOME Investment Partnerships and CDBG Affordable Housing Programs: These programs fund affordable housing opportunities such as the County’s First-Time Homebuyer Program

Emergency Solutions Grants: These funds are for improving the quality and number of emergency shelters and transitional facilities for the homeless, and to prevent at-risk families or individuals from becoming homeless.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS: The funds are for affordable housing and services for low-income households living with HIV or AIDS.

For more information, contact Marco De La Toba at (858) 694-8724 or Marco.DeLaToba@sdcounty.gov or Freddy Villafan at (858) 694-8747 or Freddy.Villafan@sdcounty.ca.gov. People who are hearing impaired may call (866) 945-2207.