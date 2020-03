By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

March 7, 2020 (Spring Valley) – In honor of international women’s day, Gladly Coffee in Spring Valley (formerly Butler’s) presents “Center Stage,” an all-female musical showcase this Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

Gladly Coffee is located at 9631 Campo Rd. in the Casa de Oro neighborhood of Spring Valley.