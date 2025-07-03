GLORIA CHADWICK RESIGNS FROM GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT BOARD

Board will consider how to fill vacancy at its July 17 meeting

By Miriam Raftery

July 3, 2025 (La Mesa) – After more than 30 years of dedicated service, Grossmont Healthcare District Board Member Gloria Chadwick, RN has submitted her resignation from the Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2025. Director Chadwick has been a steadfast advocate for healthcare access, mental health, and the advancement of nursing and community wellness throughout East San Diego County.

“We are incredibly grateful for Director Chadwick’s longstanding commitment and her tireless efforts to serve the people of East San Diego County,” said Aaron Byzak, Interim CEO of the Grossmont Healthcare District. “Her leadership and voice will be missed.”

Board President Bob Ayres added, “Gloria’s contributions to our Board and community have been immeasurable. Her professional background as a nurse and her deep compassion for those in need made her an exceptional public servant. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank her for her years of service and wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Chadwick discusses resignation and concerns for district

Chadwick, in an email to ECM, said she is stepping down to health issues that have required juggling appointments “working out my health needs versus community needs.”

Chadwick adds that she did not intend to run for reelection in 2026, adding, “So with some recent District changes this seemed like the most appropriate thing to do. Many new faces [are] on the horizon and I wish them the best.”

A registered nurse, Chadwick also voiced concerns over impacts on local healthcare from the federal budget approved by Congress today . “The challenges from this current `Big Beautiful Bill’ will test our hospitals, clinics and nonprofits,” she predicted. “I hope our Grossmont Hospital can weather the impact. It has been my greatest honor to represent our East County community. The partnership developed with Sharp is a model that I am very proud to have helped develop.”

Chadwick has not left community service, as she still serves on the Sycuan Oversight Committee for the tribe’s new Medical, Dental, Behavioral Health and Pharmacy Clinic. “Keep an eye out for this wonderful clinic open to all,” she shared.

Filling the vacancy

In accordance with California Government Code Section 1780, the Grossmont Healthcare District Board of Directors will have 60 days from the effective date of resignation to either call for a special election or appoint a qualified individual from Zone 4 of the District to serve the remainder of Director Chadwick’s current term, which concludes in December 2026.

The process for filling the vacancy will be discussed publicly during the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board on Wednesday, July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Grossmont Healthcare District Conference Center.

Grossmont Healthcare District Zone 4 includes all or portions of the communities of Alpine, El Cajon-Unincorporated, Harbison-Crest, Lakeside, Pine Valley, and Tribal Communities inclined Barons, Social, and Viejas Reservations. View map of the district: https://www.grossmonthealthcare.org/board/district-map/

The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) is a public agency created in 1952 that supports the health and wellness of East County through oversight of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the operation of a public Health & Wellness Library, healthcare career scholarships for local students, and a community grants and sponsorships program. The District is governed by an elected Board of Directors who represent approximately 520,000 people residing within 750 square miles.





