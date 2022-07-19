GO FUND ME PAGE STARTED TO HELP FAMILY OF ALPINE MOM KILLED IN CRASH: FAMILY SEEKS GOOD SAMARITANS WHO RESCUED DAUGHTERS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Denise Thomas Photography, courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News

July 19, 2022 (Alpine) – Bonnie Baum Roth, 35, was taking her young daughters to a dance competition in Long Beach on Friday when she lost control of her SUV, which plummeted down an embankment on I-8 near Alpine. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

With gasoline spilled across the lane and the vehicle at risk of bursting into flames, two good Samaritans ran to the crash and rescued Roth’s daughters, Roxie, 3, and Moxie, 9 before emergency crews arrived.

The family is hoping to find the people who saved the girls and thank them. “You are our heroes,” Roth’s mother, Cheryl Baum, told 10 news. “We can’t thank you enough for being so brave.

Cheryl Baum has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family. So far, more than $49,000 has been raised.

Baum wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Because this has been an earth-shattering loss to the huge community of people that Bonnie touched in her short amount of time here. Here is how anyone can help us in making sure that Moxie, Roxie, Jacob, Jake & Matt are taken care of in every way. She was taken way to soon but will never be forgotten.”