GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up.

Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.

A valid photo ID is required for free senior admission.

Parking is not included.

Free admission for seniors is valid only at the Safari Park, not the San Diego Zoo.

This is an excellent value, since one-day passes to the Safari Park are normally $69 for adults.