GOFUNDME ACCOUNT AND MORE SET-UP FOR LAWSON COMMUNITY FAMILY THAT LOST HOME IN FIRE

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Photo courtesy of Lyons Trading Post.

August 12, 2021 (Lyons Valley) A GoFundMe account has been started for the family that lost their home on August 10 in a fire. Dean Higginbotham and family are left without a home and personal belongings.

According to the GoFundMe account, organized by George Hetzel, an electrical fire was the cause. Higginbotham’s teen daughter escaped --- shoeless.

The family was able to save their pets and livestock.

The teen begins the school year without any clothing, shoes, or school supplies.

To date over $5,000 has been raised.

Additionally, the Lyons Valley Trading Post, known as The Post, also has a donation box set up to collect donations for the family. The Post is located at 17608 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935.

Additionally, The Post is working on an Amazon wish list and setting up a Venmo account for the Higginbotham family.

The Post noted they still need: household/bath items, clothing, shoes, men’s size 32 or 34, men’s xl shirts, size 11 men’s shoes, work gloves, backpacks, junior size girls 5 and women’s size 8-1/2-9 shoes, and women’s size medium.

Visit The Post’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/LyonsValleyTradingPost/ for updates.

To contribute to the GoFundMe account, visit the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/w9cycg-rebuilding-life-after-a-fire?utm_sourc...