GOFUNDME SITES SET UP TO HELP SURVIVORS OF BORDER 32 FIRE

By Miriam Raftery

September 11, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Some lost homes. Others lost outbuildings, horses, and vehicles. Damages included wells needed for water, orchards, and more. One needs help to pay her dog’s emergency veterinary bill. All are survivors of the Border Fire, which scorched through the Barrett Junction, Dulzura and Potrero communities – and all need your help through donations at GoFundMe.com.





Owner of injured dog needs help to pay emergency veterinary bill

Pam Magoffin needs help to pay the medical bill for her dog, Dutch, who suffered lung damage in the Border 32 fire. “When the fire broke out and the mandatory evacuation went into effect we were at work. We tried to get home and they would not let us in,” she wrote. “The power went out and Dutch was stuck in the house with no electricity to run the AC. My husband was able to get to the house and check on the Dutch. The heat and the smoke was causing breathing issues for Dutch and he could not walk; my husband ended up taking him to the vet and they were completely booked from all of the other affected by the fire, so he had to take him to urgent care. Dutch is a part of my family and I love him a lot.” She says, adding that she could not bear to lose him.”

Learn more and donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/7nany-medical-treatment-for-dog?qid=2c7078fb11e9e4c66985d4ade1a9f63f

Grice family with three children lost home

Jason Ford started this fundraiser for his sister, Kimberly Grice. “Kim and Jon and their three amazing girls have lost everything in the Border32 fire,” he wrote. “Their home and belongings are a complete loss and they were only given about 10 minutes to grab anything they could. I am helping raise funds so they can get the essentials. Any amount is greatly appreciated.” The Grice family’s story has been covered by 10 News:

Read more and donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/grice-family-loss-of-home?qid=d346c2e0a8b497d0cadc6ba9d1dc1807

Quintanilla family lost home, had damage to property affecting

Michelle Lopez posted that her family lost their home on Barrett Smith Road. “Our house was burned by the Border 32 Fire,” she says, adding, “My Grandma lost all her paper work she wasn’t able to grab her purse and we all lost all our belongings.”

She adds, “It really feels hard to ask when we have always been the ones to help others in need…any little bit helpsand we really do appreciate all that help; thank you in advance from all us.”

Read more and donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/we-lost-our-home-in-the-border-32-fire?member=21787209&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

A second fundraiser for the Quintanella’s extended family, which suffered multiple losses, has also been posted byRachel Bender Quintanella. She writes, “We only had minutes to leave with my 3 kids and 5 animals. Unfortunately my mother-in-law completely lost her house and barn and sheds.” While her own home was saved by firefighters, Quintanella says her family suffered damage to their pool and a Volkswagon beetle car, as well as smoke damage to clothes and furniture. “We also had to throw away all the food in our refrigerator and freezer,” she wrote. “We are looking to see if we could get some help just for the few items we have damage to, and because we don’t feel comfortable staying here, looking for help to get a rental in town.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/border-32-fire?qid=5b10f1f0e8c244eec00cba5f5321c46a

Sommers family’s dreams dashed; loses are uninsured

Gemma and Ryan Sommers suffered major damage to their Potrero property, where fire destroyed the RV home of Ryan’s uncle, Mark Sommers, who had only enough time to escape with his dog and the clothes on his back. The family’s well suffered major damage, leaving them without water. “ My husband did what he could to battle the fire and save our home but in the process we also lost a lot of our farm tools and equipment along with 10 solar panels, all of our propane, materials for building (wood, pvc, beams) and about 50 fruit trees,” Gemma Sommers wrote. “We really are not the type of people to ask for help,but are at a point that we had so much damage and don't have insurance, as we were in the process of getting ready to build a permanent forever home. We don't want to say goodbye to our land that has been in our family these past 21+ years. We want to live out my late father-in-laws dream of a place of self-sufficiency, and a spot for family, friends and the community to gather and enjoy.”

Read more and donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/homestead-border-32-fire?qid=f41cae2cfc855088dd5c57275dd84e9a

Gaskins family lost barns, outbuildings, livestock and damage to well

Michaela Gaskins posted, “Our property was heavily affected by the Border 32 fire. 1 home is gone and multiple barns and out buildings were lost, including my mom's beloved chickens in their barn. Our well is damaged so we have no water for a unknown amount of time and also no electricity as most of the power lines are gone. Everyone is having to run on generators. This has been a very emotional time for my entire family. “ The couple also lost a horse, though a kindly neighbor paid veterinary care for a second horse. In addition, their well is badly damaged and must be fixed to restore running water. Gaskins thanks those who have donated and shared their story, adding, “It means so much to me and my family!”

Learn more and donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-family-repair-our-property?qid=34da397faebe546a18bf703f1f0daf68





Daughter seeks help for Dad who lost home

Kristine Campbell has started a fundraiser for her father, who lost his home in the Border 32 Fire. This is the second loss to fire for the family, which lost their bible camp on the same property back in 2008. “My Dad and Grandpa got out safely. Unfortunately, my Dad lost his home and all that was in it,” she wrote, adding that her father needs essentials such as clothing and will need to rebuild from the ground up.

Read more and donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/v6zvp-lost-to-the-fire?qid=0c862e0c8430d8f1f521683e9b7e3059