By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC by NC-ND via Bing

June 2, 2022 (La Mesa) – Wedding attire can leave many betrothed couples with sticker shock. So Goodwill’s La Mesa retail store is hosting a special event offering wedding wear – including gowns by brand-name designers, some with original tags still attached. Items available include bridal gowns, dresses for bridesmaids, mother-of-the-bride and flower girls. You’ll also find jewelry, shoes, gloves, bowties, tiaras and wedding décor items.

This special event will take place June 17, 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Goodwill’s store at 8250 La Mesa Blvd. The phone is (619) 713-2380

Be ready for your special day and spend the money you saved on your honeymoon.

Goodwill uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores, outlet centers, and online store (shopgoodwill.com/sandiego/) to fund free job training programs and employment services.