GOODWILL OPENS MOBILE COMMUNITY EMPLOYMENT CENTER IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

February 22, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Goodwill San Diego is excited to announce the Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new mobile Community Employment Center in El Cajon on February 26 at 9 a.m. This mobile center is designed to meet job seekers where they are, particularly assisting residents in rural areas and those facing transportation and childcare challenges.

The mobile center will actively participate in hiring events and is available to support local organizations and events as needed. The ribbon-cutting will be held at the Goodwill El Cajon Retail Store parking lot, 420 North 2nd Street, El Cajon on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 a.m.

In 2020, Goodwill received a generous gift from venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The funds from this donation were used to purchase the mobile center, enabling Goodwill to extend its reach to those in need of our free employment programs and services, helping residents achieve their career goals.

As a local nonprofit organization, Goodwill San Diego operates its social enterprise consisting of donation centers, retail stores, outlet centers, an online shopping platform (Shopgoodwill.com) and community employment centers to generate the resources needed to fund its mission.

The organization provides employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Free employment programs and services are available to all San Diego County residents and can be accessed through Goodwill Community Employment Centers in person or online in English or Spanish.