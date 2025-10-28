Goodwill stores host Little Black Dress Event

Little Black Dress (LBD) Event featuring a custom gown by top designer Evan Hirsch

East County News Service

October 28, 2025 (San Diego) – Goodwill San Diego is proud to host its annual Little Black Dress Event, just in time for the holiday season. All Goodwill retail stores will showcase a wide selection of LBDs, shoes, and accessories at competitive prices.

The event begins Nov. 10 at most Goodwill locations countywide and online running as long as supplies last.

However the Chula Vista Retail Store will serve as the flagship location, offering the largest assortment of LBDs and accessories starting Nov. 12.

A highlight of the event is a one-of-a-kind gown created by Evan Hirsch, a 25-year-old New York-based designer known for his transformative, sustainable fashion. He rose to fame when his senior project at Drexel University went viral, and his work has since been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle Glamour, and People Magazine. Evan’s gown which was crafted from pre-loved garments, will be auctioned to the highest bidder on https://shopgoodwill.com/sandiego in November.

In September, Evan partnered with ShopGoodwill.com for a groundbreaking runway show at New York Fashion Week. By upcycling and transforming donated garments, Hirsch crafted couture pieces that celebrate individual style and champion the values of reuse and community support. Dresses from the iconic show will be featured on ShopGoodwill.com starting November 10.

Dresses from brands like White House Black Market, Madewell, Topshop, Tom Ford, and Diane von Furstenberg will be available starting at just $9.99.

Stylish men’s formal wear will also be available, including suits, shirts, ties, and shoes.

Complete your look with a curated selection of shoes and jewelry at every location.