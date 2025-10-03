Got extra fruit in La Mesa? Donate it!

East County News Service

October 3, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The City of La Mesa is partnering with ProduceGood to pick La Mesa residents’ trees, donate the fruit to a local food pantry, and send a receipt for the donation. No property is too small - even one tree makes a big difference.

Don't have trees but still want to help? ProduceGood has multiple volunteer opportunities weekly.

With cuts to federal food support programs, hunger is on the rise and your help is needed more than ever.

Visit ProduceGood's website to sign up as a fruit donor or volunteer.