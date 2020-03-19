GOV. NEWSOM ORDERS ALL CALIFORNIANS TO SHELTER AT HOME

Photo via Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association: screenshot of Gov. Newsom announcing statewide stay-at-home order

March 19, 2020 (Sacamento) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom tonight ordered all Californians to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus across the state. Only companies providing essential services may remain open.

He issued the statewide order after public health experts estimated that as many as 25 million Californians will be infected by the virus within two months, making it critical to stop the growth now.

While most will recover and some won't have symptoms, up to 20,000 would likely be hospitalized if nothing is done. That's double the 10,000 bed surge capacity of hospitals statewide, though the state is requisitioning faciliities to fill the gap and working with the private sector to increase the supply of ventilators, which the federal government has failed to provide.

So far, Califorrnia has had 675 cases and 16 people have died as of early this afternoon.

The order doesn’t have an expiration, but Newsom said it will likely last at least eight weeks. “I don’t expect this will be many, many months,” he assured. The governor said he expects residents to follow the order without the threat of law enforcement.

What can I do? What’s open?

Essential services will remain open such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

The Governor clarified in his press conference that people can also go outside to walk dogs or get exercise, provided social distance of six feet is maintained from any other people.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Read the full Executive Order here (pdf). More information: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/

The statewide order comes after 17 California counties already ordered residents to shelter in place or shelter at home.