GOVERNOR AND STATE SUPERINTENDENT CALL FOR SCHOOLS TO STAY CLOSED THROUGH END OF SCHOOL YEAR

East County News Service

April 1, 2020 (Sacramento) – Governor Gavin Newsom today said he expects that “schools will not reopen” this school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom also announced a partnership with Google to provide over 100,000 Wi-Fi hotspots statewide to improve internet connectivity and help students with online learning.

His statement comes one day after California Superintendent Tony Thurmond called on educators to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year, meaning until fall for most districts.

“Although our campuses are closed to kids, school is not out for the year,” Thurmond said at a news conference today.

The stay-at-home order remains in effect, prohibiting gatherings and requiring people to stay at home except for essential needs.

Many schools are continuing to provide to-go meals for children since the shut-down began in early march.

The California State University system and community colleges have agreed not to penalize students issued pass-fail grades instead of letter grades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of California has similarly agreed to admit students without letter grades and to waive standardized testing for freshman applicants temporarily.