GOVERNOR ASKS SENIORS OVER 65 TO STAY HOME, CALLS FOR CLOSURE OF BARS, CUTBACKS AT RESTAURANTS

By Miriam Raftery

March 15, 2020 (Sacramento)—With 330 Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) cases in California, double the number just four days ago,six deaths in our state and thousands of deaths worldwide, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced extreme steps to slow the rate of infection and reduce deaths. The actions aim to save lives and prevent hospitals and medical workers from becoming overwhelmed.

The Governor’s new emergency proclamation calls for:

Home isolation of everyone over age 65

A ban on visitors to nursing homes, except for end-of-life visits

Closure of bars, wine bars, breweries and pubs

Restaurants to reduce occupancy by half; restaurants can also provide curbside service and at-home deliveries

Moving homeless people into motels, trailers or other facilities

Allow urgency for procuring medical supplies, sharing data, and bringing in out of state licensed medical professionals to help with treatment

The action is similar to what some foreign nations and Governors in other states have done. The entire nations of Spain and Denmark are on lockdown. France has ordered closure of cafes, restaurants and bars. The Governors of Ohio and Illinois have ordered restaurants and bars to close. New York state’s Governor has ordered restaurants to cut occupancy in half and called for voluntary closure of many private businesses.

San Diego has at least 18 reported cases, according to the County’s health department’s latest report on Friday and new cases reported in local media yesterday and today. Nationally, the U.S. has 2,952 cases as of this morning.

The County and state have previously ordered cancellation of all events with 250 people or more as well as smaller events unless social distancing of six feet or more between people can be maintained.

Colleges and schools across our region have shut down until further notice.

If you’re looking for food delivery service you can try options such as GrubHub or DoorDash.

For homebound seniors, consider Meals on Wheels, which delivers nutritional low-cost meals regardless of income.

This report is based on reports and video of the Governor's press conference at the Sacramento Bee and a report in the Los Angeles Times. The full text of the Governor's new proclamation is not yet posted on the Governor's website.