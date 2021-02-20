GOVERNOR CALLS FOR 10% OF VACCINES TO BE EARMARKED FOR TEACHERS TO OPEN SCHOOLS

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as a teacher is vaccinated in Oakland. Courtesy of the Governor’s office

February 20, 2021 (San Diego) - Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that California health officials plan to set aside 10% of new first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for teachers starting March 1 to help schools reopen.

Newsom said the plan would ensure at least 75,000 doses a week for the teachers and other school staff needed to resume in-person learning.

"There’s momentum on reopening schools, and I want to continue to see that momentum,” he said at a press conference in Oakland.

The announcement comes a day after California’s legislative leaders announced a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at reopening schools this spring, though Newsom said that’s not soon enough.

“While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough,” he said, suggesting that he might veto it.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised Newsom’s plan to prioritize the vaccination of teachers and called for local schools to reopen.