Governor Newsom signs Senator Weber Pierson’s first-in-the-nation reparative justice bill

By Miriam Raftery

October 11, 2025 (San Diego) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 518, authored by Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D. (D-San Diego), the first law in the to move beyond study to create a commitment toward advancing reparative justice for descendants of slaves and building lasting systems of equity for Black Californians. The measure was coauthored by local Assemblymember LaShae Sharp Collins.

“For centuries, the descendants of enslaved people have endured hardship, exclusion, and systemic injustice that denied them access to opportunity and equality,” said Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D. “SB 518 is a step toward acknowledging that painful truth and creating the structures needed to repair it. This bill represents hope, responsibility, and a commitment to make right what was wrong for far too long.”

The bill passed the state Senate on a 30-10 vote; Republican Brian Jones of Santee voted against it. In the Assembly, it passed 60-17 with three members not voting. Supporters included civil rights groups, the Legislative Black Caucus, and reparations advocates. Opponents included those against reparations as well as some equity groups which argued the measure did not go far enough.

SB 518 establishes the Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery, a permanent state agency responsible for verifying eligibility, safeguarding privacy, educating the public, and coordinating future reparative justice initiatives. This measure transforms the recommendations of the California Reparations Task Force into lasting government infrastructure that will guide the state’s long-term commitment to justice.

“Today, California does what no other state has done. We are moving from words to work,” said Senator Weber Pierson. “SB 518 is not just policy, it is a promise kept. It honors the truth, dignity, and humanity of descendants of enslaved people and begins the process of healing wounds that have gone unaddressed for generations”

She thanked Governor Newsom and her legislative colleagues “taking meaningful steps to address the historic and ongoing harms that have been inflicted on Black Californians. Governor Newsom’s signature on this bill shows that California is not afraid to lead with courage, compassion, and conviction. This is how we build a better, fairer future, one grounded in truth, justice and repair.”