GOVERNOR ORDERS EXTRA WEEK OF UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS FOR WORKERS LAID OFF DUE TO COVID-19

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

March 18, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - Coronavirus has disrupted the job market across California, including all of San Diego County. Governor Gavin Newsom has waived the one-week waiting period to file for unemployment and ordered an extra week of benefits for people out of work due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Below is the link to file for unemployment. The typical wait time to receive unemployment is two to three weeks after you file.

Steps for filing a claim according to the Employment Development Department (EDD) – state of California:

Log into benefit programs online Select UI online Select file a claim Read the UI claim filing instructions. Select next to continue Review your information on the summary page, then select submit

Finally, keep your confirmation number for your records.

Visit the website for more details.

https://www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/filing_a_claim.htm