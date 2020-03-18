GOVERNOR ORDERS EXTRA WEEK OF UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS FOR WORKERS LAID OFF DUE TO COVID-19

Printer-friendly version
By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
March 18, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - Coronavirus has disrupted the job market across California, including all of San Diego County. Governor Gavin Newsom has waived the one-week waiting period to file for unemployment and ordered an extra week of benefits for people out of work due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Below is the link to file for unemployment. The typical wait time to receive unemployment is two to three weeks after you file.
Steps for filing a claim according to the Employment Development Department (EDD) – state of California:
- Log into benefit programs online
- Select UI online
- Select file a claim
- Read the UI claim filing instructions. Select next to continue
- Review your information on the summary page, then select submit
Finally, keep your confirmation number for your records.
Visit the website for more details.
https://www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/filing_a_claim.htm
