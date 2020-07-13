GOVERNOR ORDERS SHUTDOWNS OF MANY INDOOR BUSINESSES, CHURCHES AND MORE AS AVAILABIITY OF ICU BEDS DROPS

Indoor worship services, protests, gyms, malls, personal care services and non-essential offices must close

By Miriam Raftery

July 13, 2020 (Sacramento) – With only 36 percent of the ICU beds in the state available as COVID-19 cases surge statewide, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced broad new shutdowns.

Counties that have been on the state’s monitoring list for three consecutive days, including San Diego and all Southern California counties, must shut down the following industries and activities (unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up):

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops



Malls

In addition, effective immediately all counties statewide must close indoor operations of dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers (such as bowling alleys, miniature golf and arcades), indoor portions of zoos and museums, and cardrooms. This restriction was already in effect in San Diego County since July 7 for three weeks, though it’s unclear how long the Governor’s new orders will last on these or other businesses.

All bars, breweries and brew pubs must also shut down completely, including both indoor and outdoor operations, statewide.

Statewide, 109,910 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 14 days, when 1,104 new deaths also occurred. Across California, the positive test rate is 7.4%. There have been 7,895 hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients statewide in the past 14 days, a 27.8% increase over the prior two weeks. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU units has risen 19.9% during the same time period.





