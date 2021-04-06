GOVERNOR SAYS CALIFORNIA RESTAURANTS CAN CONTINUE ALCOHOL TO GO AFTER PANDEMIC

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association 

Photo:  Gov. Gavin Newsom outside Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco on Thursday. Courtesy of the Governor’s office

June 4, 2021 (San Diego) - Restaurants across California will be able to continue offering a profitable service that evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic — selling alcoholic beverages to-go — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Newsom also said the state will also encourage local jurisdictions to permit restaurants and bars to continue operating outdoors on sidewalks and in parking lots, although such operations are still subject to local zoning regulations.

 
The Governor made the announcement while visiting Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco.
 
“California’s restaurants help create the vibrant and diverse communities that make California the envy of the world,” Newsom said. “As the state turns to post-pandemic life, we’ll continue to adapt best practices that have helped businesses transform customer experience for the better.”
 
Outdoor dining and the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages emerged during the pandemic in an effort to help restaurants struggling to survive under strict COVID regulations, which forcaed indoor dining to close for months.
 
Newsom noted that while the sale of to-go alcohol will be able to continue, such sales will have to be coupled with food purchases.
 
The extended rules announced by the Governor will also allow bars to continue partnering with food trucks, catering companies or restaurants to sell meals with alcoholic beverages.
 
“With new opportunities and support for businesses large and small, and the California can-do spirit that has carried us through the past year, we will come roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said.
 
The California Republican Party scoffed at Newsom’s announcement, deeming it a hollow gesture to an industry that “suffered more than most under Gavin Newsom’s overbearing shutdowns.”
 
City News Service contributed to this article.

The Chardonnay vote

Submitted by on

Governor wine cave has to move to lock up the hospitality vote? Well as much as I make fun of him for his many foibles, (and criticize him for some very real Covid-19 blunders to go along with his successes), Republicans are going to be embarrassed by their loss in an expensive recall election. I hope the party will do the decent thing and reimburse the taxpayers who are being molested here.

